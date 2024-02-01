Boom Or Bust? Where Will Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 2.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $0.77, that puts it down -352.94 from that peak though still a striking 76.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $40.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.79 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $0.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by 138.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.74%. The short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 27.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) shares have gone down -64.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.65% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.99%. While earnings are projected to return 11.76% in 2024.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.18%, with the float percentage being 24.25%. Discovery Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.64 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $7.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.15 million shares, is of Msd Partners, L.p.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.