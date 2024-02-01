Boom Or Bust: Where Does Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.87% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the TAK share is $17.15, that puts it down -20.94 from that peak though still a striking 6.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $44.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) registered a -2.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.87% in intraday trading to $14.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by -1.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.25%. The short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) is 7.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) shares have gone down -6.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.57% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.94%. While earnings are projected to return -59.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.02% per annum.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is 0.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders