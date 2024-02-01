Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.03% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the BLBX share is $9.50, that puts it down -233.33 from that peak though still a striking 43.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $9.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10210.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 13.53K shares over the past three months.

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Blackboxstocks Inc (BLBX) registered a -12.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.03% in intraday trading to $2.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.93%, and it has moved by 1.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.94%. The short interest in Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) is 9900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 6.58% in 2024.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Blackboxstocks Inc insiders own 43.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.61%, with the float percentage being 6.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39297.0 shares (or 1.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36667.0 shares, is of GoalFusion Wealth Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackboxstocks Inc (BLBX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 39297.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3671.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $13949.0.