Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 32.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $3.56, that puts it down -52.79 from that peak though still a striking 70.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $562.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.06 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $2.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.35%, and it has moved by -19.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 119.81%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 29.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 30.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.74% against 9.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.87 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.32 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 81.96% in 2024.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.45%, with the float percentage being 22.50%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 12.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.