Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.87% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $2.75, that puts it down -100.73 from that peak though still a striking 53.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $125.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.27 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) registered a -9.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.87% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.87%, and it has moved by -38.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.84%. The short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) is 18.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bakkt Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares have gone down -13.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.99% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return 88.95% in 2024.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc insiders own 14.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.39%, with the float percentage being 43.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $5.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.22 million.