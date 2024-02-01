As The Stock Falls By -21.15% Year-To-Date, Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 4.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $3.95, that puts it down -1174.19 from that peak though still a striking 22.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $66.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.82 million shares over the past three months.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Velo3D Inc (VLD) registered a 1.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.95% in intraday trading to $0.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.86%, and it has moved by -21.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.19%. The short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 20.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.50% and then drop by -19.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.82% in 2024, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc insiders own 11.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.52%, with the float percentage being 51.50%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 19.24% of all shares), a total value of $81.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.35 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 15.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $65.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Velo3D Inc (VLD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 8.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.35 million.