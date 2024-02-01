Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Has Been Falling -63.43% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. The 52-week high for the ARQT share is $17.57, that puts it down -199.32 from that peak though still a striking 70.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $568.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.19 million shares over the past three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.73%, and it has moved by 81.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.43%. The short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 20.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) shares have gone down -44.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.69% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -110.36%. While earnings are projected to return 30.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.36%, with the float percentage being 90.29%. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 9.20% of all shares), a total value of $50.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.26 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.39 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $19.9 million.