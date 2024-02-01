Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Rose 35.76% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 0.18% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $274.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $7.18. The 52-week high for the ALGN share is $413.20, that puts it down -50.53 from that peak though still a striking 35.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.34. The company’s market capitalization is $21.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $274.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.73%, and it has moved by 2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.77%. The short interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Align Technology, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) shares have gone down -25.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.67% against -2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 5.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $946.85 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $943.15 million and $1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.40% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.38%. While earnings are projected to return 8.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 43.25% per annum.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Align Technology, Inc. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.87%, with the float percentage being 95.03%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,184 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 10.79% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $804.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $632.05 million.