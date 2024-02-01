After A -1.79% Drop In The Last Week, Does Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $104.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $4.8. The 52-week high for the QRVO share is $114.97, that puts it down -9.98 from that peak though still a striking 22.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.62. The company’s market capitalization is $10.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) trade information

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $104.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.79%, and it has moved by -4.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.79%. The short interest in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qorvo Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) shares have gone down -1.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.24% against -5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.00% this quarter and then jump 282.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $913.14 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $911.33 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 1.06% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

QRVO Dividends

Qorvo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s Major holders

Qorvo Inc insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.82%, with the float percentage being 92.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 830 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $876.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 3.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $346.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $312.77 million.