A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)

During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $2.51, that puts it down -543.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $51.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $0.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.03%, and it has moved by -6.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.63%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 7.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamida Cell Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) shares have gone down -72.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.77% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 51.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.23 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.78%. While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2024.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders