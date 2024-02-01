A Quick Glance At Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock: It Is up 14.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -41.42 Percent

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.69% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $341.77, that puts it down -3783.75 from that peak though still a striking 14.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 101.55K shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) registered a 10.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.69% in intraday trading to $8.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.55%, and it has moved by -41.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.06%. The short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is 19230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 9.15 day(s) to cover.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revelation Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) shares have gone down -65.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.87% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.00% this quarter and then drop -117.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 94.92% in 2024.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.61%, with the float percentage being 19.09%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 4.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $564.0 market value.