A Quick Glance At Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) Stock: It Is up 46.52% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 15.68 Percent

During the recent session, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares were 5.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the AUVI share is $176.25, that puts it down -6356.04 from that peak though still a striking 46.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $2.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.53%, and it has moved by 1.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.38%. The short interest in Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 98260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Applied UV Inc insiders own 6.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.93%, with the float percentage being 0.99%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39360.0 shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $36510.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34445.0 shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31951.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied UV Inc (AUVI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8125.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7536.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7719.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $7160.0.