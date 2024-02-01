A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), As It Continued To Fall -3.72% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $124.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$2.82. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $130.97, that puts it down -5.04 from that peak though still a striking 52.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.37. The company’s market capitalization is $31.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $124.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.38%, and it has moved by 3.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.98%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 16.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.77 day(s) to cover.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares have gone up 18.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.40% against 23.30.

While earnings are projected to return 36.03% in 2024.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders own 8.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.66%, with the float percentage being 87.20%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,065 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.67 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.27 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 20.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.53 million, or about 6.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 billion.