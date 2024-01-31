Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.29B. YUMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.70, offering almost -84.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.47% since then. We note from Yum China Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.22% year-to-date, but still down -5.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is -17.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.77 percent over the past six months and at a 78.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc to make $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.09 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.22%. Yum China Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 82.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.79% per year for the next five years.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Yum China Holdings Inc shares, and 85.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Yum China Holdings Inc stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 34.29 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.89% or 24.5 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 24.53 million shares worth $1.5 billion, making up 5.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.58 million shares worth around $340.54 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.