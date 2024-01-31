Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around -$0.21 or -5.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.37M. WRAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -8.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.97% since then. We note from Wrap Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.86K.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Instantly WRAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.74% year-to-date, but still down -2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 25.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.93 day(s).

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.50% of Wrap Technologies Inc shares, and 8.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.19%. Wrap Technologies Inc stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $1.56 million.

U.S. BancorpDE, with 2.68% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.