WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.82 million shares of the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.87, and it changed around $2.28 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.17B. WSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.46, offering almost -11.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.14% since then. We note from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Instantly WSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.57% year-to-date, but still up 10.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) is 6.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) estimates and forecasts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.17 percent over the past six months and at a 41.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $617.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp to make $599.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $590.55 million and $565.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp earnings are expected to increase by 41.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 36.80% per year for the next five years.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, and 99.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.62%. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stock is held by 545 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 19.08 million shares worth $911.72 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.14% or 18.02 million shares worth $861.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $329.5 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $302.02 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.