Why Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $337.82, and it changed around -$8.07 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.52B. PANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $350.60, offering almost -3.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.38% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 14.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.44 percent over the past six months and at a 23.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, and 88.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.91%. Palo Alto Networks Inc stock is held by 2,306 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.91% of the shares, which is about 26.21 million shares worth $6.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.54 million shares worth $2.44 billion, making up 9.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.