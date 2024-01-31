Why Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.58 million shares of the Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.34M. NVVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.60, offering almost -3061.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from Nuvve Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.20K.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.93% year-to-date, but still down -39.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) is -35.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nuvve Holding Corp to make $4.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 million and $1.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 161.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 251.70%.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.44% of Nuvve Holding Corp shares, and 17.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.21%. Nuvve Holding Corp stock is held by 41 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Yaupon Capital Management, LP, with 1.49% or 0.48 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.