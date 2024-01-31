Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.53, and it changed around -$1.82 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.28B. WAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.17, offering almost -22.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.79% since then. We note from Western Alliance Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Instantly WAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is 1.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.99 percent over the past six months and at a 12.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Western Alliance Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 20.43% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -13.30% per year for the next five years.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 16 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.47. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.