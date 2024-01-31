Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.79, and it changed around $3.44 or 5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.74B. PCVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.73, offering almost 2.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.82% since then. We note from Vaxcyte Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.00K.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.72% year-to-date, but still up 11.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 12.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.15 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Vaxcyte Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.56 percent over the past six months and at a -10.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -51.40% in the next quarter.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Vaxcyte Inc shares, and 107.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.68%. Vaxcyte Inc stock is held by 290 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $701.97 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.78% or 8.24 million shares worth $411.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $152.04 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $133.79 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.