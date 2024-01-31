Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.77, and it changed around -$0.88 or -6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. TWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.67, offering almost -46.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from Two Harbors Investment Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.33% year-to-date, but still down -4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) is -10.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Two Harbors Investment Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.77 percent over the past six months and at a 1,328.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.56%. Two Harbors Investment Corp earnings are expected to increase by 2756.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.33% per year for the next five years.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 14.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.