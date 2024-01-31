Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.47 million shares of the Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $95.67, and it changed around -$8.92 or -8.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.63B. TER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.20, offering almost -24.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.26% since then. We note from Teradyne, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) trade information

Instantly TER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.84% year-to-date, but still down -13.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is -11.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) estimates and forecasts

Teradyne, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.99 percent over the past six months and at a 23.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $625.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. to make $750.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.08%. Teradyne, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.95% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.68% per year for the next five years.

TER Dividends

Teradyne, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Teradyne, Inc. shares, and 105.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.32%. Teradyne, Inc. stock is held by 1,038 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 18.27 million shares worth $2.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.01% or 13.91 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.82 million shares worth $536.28 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $410.95 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.