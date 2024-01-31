Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.99, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. TDOC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.36, offering almost -71.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.86% since then. We note from Teladoc Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is -7.24% down in the 30-day period.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.96 percent over the past six months and at a 98.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Teladoc Health Inc shares, and 72.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.37%. Teladoc Health Inc stock is held by 617 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.31% of the shares, which is about 20.31 million shares worth $377.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.50% or 17.31 million shares worth $438.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.8 million shares worth $219.33 million, making up 7.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $129.08 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.