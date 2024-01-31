Stock Performance And Outlook Of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)

In the last trading session, 6.81 million shares of the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.82, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.67B. WU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.66, offering almost -14.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.45% since then. We note from Western Union Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.55% year-to-date, but still up 3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 7.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Western Union Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.25 percent over the past six months and at a -1.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Western Union Company to make $997.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 billion and $998.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

Western Union Company earnings are expected to increase by -1.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.97% per year for the next five years.

WU Dividends

Western Union Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 7.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Western Union Company shares, and 93.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.06%. Western Union Company stock is held by 635 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 41.52 million shares worth $487.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.82% or 36.78 million shares worth $431.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.68 million shares worth $136.99 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 11.35 million shares worth around $149.59 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.