Stock Performance And Outlook Of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN)

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.12, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.45B. ELAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.94, offering almost -5.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.88% since then. We note from Elanco Animal Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 million.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.48% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) is 1.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.27 percent over the past six months and at a -17.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Inc to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $988 million and $1.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.42%. Elanco Animal Health Inc earnings are expected to increase by -17.56% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.55% per year for the next five years.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, and 100.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.96%. Elanco Animal Health Inc stock is held by 496 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.18% of the shares, which is about 84.62 million shares worth $851.29 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.94% or 49.0 million shares worth $492.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 55.1 million shares worth $554.31 million, making up 11.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 17.43 million shares worth around $175.33 million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.