SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 6.34 million shares of the SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.03 or -13.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.14, offering almost -4958.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.5% since then. We note from SINTX Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.83K.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.36% year-to-date, but still down -24.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -40.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $640k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SINTX Technologies Inc to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $765k and $539k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.40%.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of SINTX Technologies Inc shares, and 6.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. SINTX Technologies Inc stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 38425.0 shares worth $47262.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.70% or 29643.0 shares worth $36460.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38309.0 shares worth $47120.0, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 807.0 shares worth around $1186.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.