Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.28M. SVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -68.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.47% since then. We note from Silvercorp Metals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) is -7.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.94 percent over the past six months and at a -9.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.09%. Silvercorp Metals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 60.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.40% of Silvercorp Metals Inc shares, and 33.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.13%. Silvercorp Metals Inc stock is held by 164 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 8.44 million shares worth $23.8 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.88% or 5.09 million shares worth $19.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.73 million shares worth $18.16 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $10.16 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.