Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.67 million shares of the Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.92, and it changed around -$2.35 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.96B. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.84, offering almost -19.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.22% since then. We note from Roku Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.05 million.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -3.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.56 percent over the past six months and at a -38.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.38%. Roku Inc earnings are expected to increase by -39.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Roku Inc shares, and 79.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.31%. Roku Inc stock is held by 755 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 11.4 million shares worth $728.85 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 8.41% or 10.44 million shares worth $736.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $542.53 million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $428.27 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.