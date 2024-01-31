Risk-Takers Will Like XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP).

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.01, and it changed around -$1.25 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.71B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.71, offering almost -10.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.82% since then. We note from XP Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is -5.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.40 percent over the past six months and at a 14.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $828.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XP Inc to make $825.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $646.82 million and $654.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.65%. XP Inc earnings are expected to increase by 19.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.70% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.86. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of XP Inc shares, and 64.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.41%. XP Inc stock is held by 410 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 34.41 million shares worth $807.17 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 6.80% or 29.62 million shares worth $694.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.38 million shares worth $478.05 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $261.19 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.