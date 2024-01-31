Risk-Takers Will Like Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST).

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.20, and it changed around -$1.57 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. TWST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.74, offering almost -19.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.48% since then. We note from Twist Bioscience Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.93% year-to-date, but still down -3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is -13.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.27 day(s).

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Twist Bioscience Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.40 percent over the past six months and at a 16.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corp to make $70.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Twist Bioscience Corp shares, and 109.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.38%. Twist Bioscience Corp stock is held by 305 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $141.28 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 11.82% or 6.79 million shares worth $137.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $76.77 million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $70.48 million, which represents about 6.06% of the total shares outstanding.