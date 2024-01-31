PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.55, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.76B. PHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.26, offering almost -3.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.8% since then. We note from PulteGroup Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) trade information

Instantly PHM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) is 1.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) estimates and forecasts

PulteGroup Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.07 percent over the past six months and at a 6.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.98%. PulteGroup Inc earnings are expected to increase by -0.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of PulteGroup Inc shares, and 96.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.34%. PulteGroup Inc stock is held by 1,157 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.75% of the shares, which is about 25.79 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.52% or 20.89 million shares worth $1.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $542.9 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.14 million shares worth around $517.77 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.