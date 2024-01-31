Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. PSEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -30.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.89% since then. We note from Prospect Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.34% year-to-date, but still down -4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is -1.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.37 percent over the past six months and at a 4.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.10%. Prospect Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -14.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 12.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.97% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares, and 8.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.93%. Prospect Capital Corporation stock is held by 255 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $28.05 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 0.72% or 2.95 million shares worth $18.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.87 million shares worth $29.46 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.83 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.