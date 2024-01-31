ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.28, and it changed around $0.56 or 7.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. ACDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.53, offering almost -172.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.98% since then. We note from ProFrac Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.58K.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

Instantly ACDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.36% year-to-date, but still up 12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) is -3.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.39 day(s).

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

ProFrac Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.66 percent over the past six months and at a -82.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.70%.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.81% of ProFrac Holding Corp shares, and 12.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.63%. ProFrac Holding Corp stock is held by 128 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $37.19 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 1.86% or 2.97 million shares worth $33.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $7.32 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $6.97 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.