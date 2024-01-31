Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.24 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.80, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.08B. PAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.36, offering almost -3.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.61% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) is 4.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.18 percent over the past six months and at a -6.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.53%. Plains All American Pipeline LP earnings are expected to increase by 13.23% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.40% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 7.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.98% of Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, and 42.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.90%. Plains All American Pipeline LP stock is held by 375 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 58.62 million shares worth $826.61 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.29% or 29.93 million shares worth $422.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 61.81 million shares worth $798.56 million, making up 8.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 18.73 million shares worth around $242.03 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.