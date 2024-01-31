PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.16, and it changed around -$0.5 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.36B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.69, offering almost -4.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.34% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is 3.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.85 percent over the past six months and at a 14.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $852.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd to make $799.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.36%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 11.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.08% per year for the next five years.