Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.22, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.89M. ORC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.66, offering almost -54.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.22% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.55% year-to-date, but still down -3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) is -2.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.54 percent over the past six months and at a -277.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -177.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -138.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of -$10.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital Inc to make -$8.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 million and $14.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -530.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -155.80%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 21.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.