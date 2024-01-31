On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 5.0 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.50, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.75B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -34.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.64% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -1.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.61 percent over the past six months and at a 86.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.60%, up from the previous year.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.97% of On Holding AG shares, and 49.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.28%. On Holding AG stock is held by 384 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $933.28 million.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 2.59% or 7.33 million shares worth $241.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $236.85 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $141.45 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.