OLK Stock Forecast 2024: Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 43.15%

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.80, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. OLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.01, offering almost -4.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.15% since then. We note from Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Instantly OLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.39% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) is -1.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.53 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.16% of Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR shares, and 37.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.21%. Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR stock is held by 81 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 12.41 million shares worth $232.7 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.09% or 10.05 million shares worth $188.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $37.15 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $34.91 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.