Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $882.74M. NG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -153.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.65% since then. We note from Novagold Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.41% year-to-date, but still down -23.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -29.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.40% of Novagold Resources Inc. shares, and 58.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.49%. Novagold Resources Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 24.09 million shares worth $96.14 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 6.65% or 22.23 million shares worth $88.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.74 million shares worth $80.01 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $32.47 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.