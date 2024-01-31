Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.30, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.46B. MOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.90, offering almost -5.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.72% since then. We note from Modine Manufacturing Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.53K.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) trade information

Instantly MOD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.06% year-to-date, but still up 2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) is 11.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) estimates and forecasts

Modine Manufacturing Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.15 percent over the past six months and at a 55.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $649.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Co. to make $631 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $618.1 million and $575.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.19%. Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings are expected to increase by 56.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.90% per year for the next five years.

MOD Dividends

Modine Manufacturing Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Modine Manufacturing Co. shares, and 98.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.53%. Modine Manufacturing Co. stock is held by 374 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $165.48 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.33% or 3.84 million shares worth $126.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $49.92 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $48.73 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.