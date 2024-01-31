Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 5.82 million shares of the Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $169.89, and it changed around $9.75 or 6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.51B. MPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.31, offering almost 4.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $104.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.6% since then. We note from Marathon Petroleum Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.51% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) is 15.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.72 percent over the past six months and at a -16.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp to make $33.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.09 billion and $35.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.42%. Marathon Petroleum Corp earnings are expected to increase by -36.32% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -14.35% per year for the next five years.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.42. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, and 77.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.95%. Marathon Petroleum Corp stock is held by 1,893 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 40.42 million shares worth $4.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.44% or 33.75 million shares worth $3.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.22 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 11.55 million shares worth around $1.65 billion, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.