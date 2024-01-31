LULU Stock Forecast 2024: Lululemon Athletica inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 38.2%

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $463.73, and it changed around -$17.67 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.52B. LULU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $516.39, offering almost -11.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $286.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.2% since then. We note from Lululemon Athletica inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Instantly LULU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.30% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is -9.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Lululemon Athletica inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.65 percent over the past six months and at a 23.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. to make $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.58%. Lululemon Athletica inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.66% per year for the next five years.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.86% of Lululemon Athletica inc. shares, and 91.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.65%. Lululemon Athletica inc. stock is held by 1,616 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.49% of the shares, which is about 18.33 million shares worth $6.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 7.59 million shares worth $2.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.69 million shares worth $1.79 billion, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $1.37 billion, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.