Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV).

In the last trading session, 4.33 million shares of the Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.71, and it changed around -$0.28 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. VIAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.19, offering almost -25.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.23% since then. We note from Viavi Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) trade information

Instantly VIAV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.57% year-to-date, but still down -4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) is -3.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) estimates and forecasts

Viavi Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.67 percent over the past six months and at a -29.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Viavi Solutions Inc shares, and 96.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.38%. Viavi Solutions Inc stock is held by 388 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.06% of the shares, which is about 35.57 million shares worth $403.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.58% or 27.86 million shares worth $315.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 15.02 million shares worth $137.28 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 7.19 million shares worth around $78.15 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.