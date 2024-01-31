Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP).

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.15, and it changed around $1.75 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.61B. CP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.40, offering almost -5.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.07% since then. We note from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.64% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is 2.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.12 percent over the past six months and at a 15.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to make $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.71 billion and $2.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.17%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings are expected to increase by 13.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.59% per year for the next five years.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.57. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, and 77.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock is held by 1,297 institutions, with TCI Fund Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.00% of the shares, which is about 55.86 million shares worth $4.51 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 5.69% or 53.01 million shares worth $4.28 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 12.42 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $802.68 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.