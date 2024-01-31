Let’s Get Started On The Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.89M. GRRR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.36, offering almost -2068.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.82K.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.23% year-to-date, but still up 17.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 6.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.35 percent over the past six months and at a 77.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.90% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares, and 11.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.22%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock is held by 27 institutions, with Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 65361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.