Let’s Discuss The Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.29 million shares of the Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost 0.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.05% since then. We note from Adma Biologics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 18.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Adma Biologics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.92 percent over the past six months and at a 93.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Adma Biologics Inc to make $72.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.98 million and $56.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.10%.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.22% of Adma Biologics Inc shares, and 79.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.34%. Adma Biologics Inc stock is held by 264 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 16.37 million shares worth $60.39 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.53% or 12.45 million shares worth $45.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.41 million shares worth $23.66 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.05 million shares worth around $23.3 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.