LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.74, and it changed around -$0.26 or -2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $958.34M. LC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.92, offering almost -24.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.88% since then. We note from LendingClub Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) trade information

Instantly LC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. On the other hand, LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) is -1.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

LendingClub Corp (LC) estimates and forecasts

LendingClub Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.17 percent over the past six months and at a -79.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect LendingClub Corp to make $187.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262.71 million and $238.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.50%.