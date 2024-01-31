Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: JT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:JT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.03 or 9.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.79M. JT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -412.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.07% since then. We note from Jianpu Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.88K.

Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:JT) trade information

Instantly JT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -57.65% year-to-date, but still down -35.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:JT) is -57.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (JT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jianpu Technology Inc ADR to make $352.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.50%.

Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Jianpu Technology Inc ADR shares, and 15.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.52%. Jianpu Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 7 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 1.37 million shares worth $1.5 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 3.81% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.