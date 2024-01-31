Is Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.10M. NUVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.54, offering almost -53.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.77% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Instantly NUVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. We can see from the shorts that 2.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.27 percent over the past six months and at a 20.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.88% of Nuvation Bio Inc shares, and 63.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.45%. Nuvation Bio Inc stock is held by 168 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 32.67 million shares worth $58.81 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 6.88% or 15.07 million shares worth $27.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.68 million shares worth $14.24 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $8.89 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.