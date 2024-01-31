Is Cadence Bank’s (NYSE: CADE) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.27, and it changed around -$1.72 or -5.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. CADE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.45, offering almost -11.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.04% since then. We note from Cadence Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) trade information

Instantly CADE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is -6.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

Cadence Bank (CADE) estimates and forecasts

Cadence Bank share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.85 percent over the past six months and at a 16.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter.

11 analysts expect Cadence Bank to make $426.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $474.23 million and $467.19 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%. Cadence Bank earnings are expected to increase by -14.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

CADE Dividends

Cadence Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 3.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Cadence Bank shares, and 83.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.25%. Cadence Bank stock is held by 357 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.61% of the shares, which is about 19.1 million shares worth $375.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 17.16% or 17.62 million shares worth $346.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.67 million shares worth $111.45 million, making up 5.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $92.64 million, which represents about 4.60% of the total shares outstanding.